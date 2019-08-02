Downtown lights are back on after extended outage

The lights on 2nd Avenue Southeast in downtown Cedar Rapids are back on after business owners said they’d been out for at least a week.

“Kind of spooky leaving at night,” said Dianna Hansel of Rock Bar American Grill.

“If something is awry or isn’t working we just chalk it up to all the construction,” said Need Pizza Co-Owner Robert Wagner.

But knowing who to call is a different story.

“I would probably start with the police station and just who to call,” said Hansel.

“I don’t know exactly who to call,” said Wagner. “I would probably start with the Street and Sanitation Department.”

According to the city, in this case, the outage was the jurisdiction of the Cedar Rapids Streets Department. Businesses said the outage lasted at least a week. After KCRG-TV9 brought the issue to the attention of the city, the lights came back on in a day.

The city’s spokesperson said no one else had complained, but that people should speak up if they notice issues in their community.

“If it looks dark like everything is closed that’s not good for us,” said Wagner.

“I guess next time I will call,” said Hansel.