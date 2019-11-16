Being a small business owner isn’t easy work, but on Saturday the Blue Strawberry celebrated its one year anniversary of new ownership.

Downtown coffee shop celebrates one year of new ownership

The downtown shop said it did have its struggles such as not having retail stores downtown as well as parking, but they found their niche. There was a lot of construction downtown this last year, but it actually ended up helping business.

“It helped us actually because a lot of the construction workers come in so it kind of had an opposite effect as what you would think,’ said Blue Strawberry Manager Maggie Zehr.