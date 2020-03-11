Downtown bars unsure of St. Patrick’s Day business after Cedar Rapids parade canceled

Bars in downtown Cedar Rapids plan to be open for business on St. Patrick’s Day, even after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Society, better known as SaPaDaPaSo, announced Wednesday it was calling off this year’s parade because of the coronavirus.

Jimmy Z's, a Cedar Rapids bar pictured on March 11, 2020, plans to be open for business on St. Patrick's Day. (Rebeca Varilek/KCRG)

Some of those bars said they don’t know how much business they’ll get that day.

“We’re a little nervous now because there’s no parade,” Jaymz Larson, the owner of Jimmy Z’s restaurant and bar on 2nd Street SE, said. “We just wonder how many people will still come to downtown Cedar Rapids.”

Larson said St. Patrick’s Day was their busiest day of 2019, and he planned for something similar this year.

“I met with my beer folks yesterday before the parade had been canceled, and we upped our orders to make sure we have plenty of cups and plenty of mixed drinks and all that. Now we’re just kind of evaluating,” Larson said.

Larson said he does support SaPaDaPaSo’s decision to call off the parade, which the parade society said was a tough choice.

“This is just a parade, and we don’t want to put anyone’s health at risk for a parade,” Carol Bryant, president of the parade's organization, said.

SaPaDaPaSo said it’s not going to reschedule this year's parade, so people will have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day 2021.

“We’ll do it — we’ll pick up next year where we’re at,” Bryant said.

Until then, Jimmy Z’s will be open, even if there isn’t a crowd outside for a parade.

“Right now, the world is in a pretty weird state, and I think we could all really enjoy a cold beer and have a little fun to take our mind off this,” Larson said.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with staff members at 17 bars in the downtown Cedar Rapids area on Wednesday, all of which said they’ll be open on St. Patrick’s Day.

Those bars and restaurants are: Black Sheep Social Club; Bricks Bar & Grill; Clock House Brewing; Fat Wally’s; Grin N Goose; Hazzard County; Iowa Brewing Company; Jimmy Z’s; Map Room; Midtown Station; Need Pizza; Pub 217; Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery; Quinton’s Bar & Deli; Rock Bar; The Tycoon; and White Star Ale House.