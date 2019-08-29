Downtown Iowa City to get small-format Target

City officials in Iowa City confirmed Thursday that a new small-format Target will be coming to downtown Iowa City.

A small-format target is about one-third the size of a normal target according to tor Simon Andrew, Iowa City Assistant to the City Manager. The store will focus on home goods, food, and beverage.

This new store will be located near the 100 block of East Washington Street. Renovations have already begun on the building, but as of right now, the date of when the store will open to customers is unknown.

Target has been focusing on opening these small-format stores in dense urban areas along with near college campuses. Andrew stated that Iowa City was selected for the housing density and the walkability of downtown Iowa City.