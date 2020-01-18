Downtown Iowa City snow removal starts Sunday morning, cars subject to tow

Vehicles left on certain downtown Iowa City streets will be towed in order for city crews to clear the area of snow, according to officials.

Starting at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, vehicles parked in the downtown area will be towed. The area is bordered by Prentiss Street on the south, Gilbert Street on the east, Market Street on the north, and Madison Street on the west.

Cars parked along North Clinton Street, from Market Street to Church Street, will also be subject to tow.

Parking in these areas are normally metered and signed as tow-away zones from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Vehicles can be parked in city ramps or moved to on-street parking on streets outside of the outlined zone.