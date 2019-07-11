Downtown Dyersville brews up new business and office spaces

Dyersville is brewing up a new and improved downtown area.

Textile Brewing Company, which is opening on July 26th, is at the heart of the project.

A study done in 2017 found a social space as one of the most wanted additions to the area.

The city is looking to bring life back to the downtown area with a variety of new buildings.

City developer Jacque Rahe views the brewery as the piece of magic tying the revamping process together. "We really saw the vision of reinvesting and bringing our downtown back to life. The fact that this is the heart of our community and this is one of the Crown Jewels now of this downtown project."

Developers also have apartments, office space, luxury condos, and community gathering spaces in the works along the river.

They plan to break ground on this building complex before the end of the summer.

