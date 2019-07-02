Downtown Cedar Rapids businesses hopeful for busy 4th of July amid road construction

There will be a whole lot of red, white, blue, and orange in downtown Cedar Rapids on the Fourth of July.

The annual Celebration of Freedom, part of the city’s Freedom Festival, will be held on Thursday. This year, it’ll be amid construction all over downtown.

“Well, best of luck to everyone finding a parking spot. Expect to walk a little bit,” Dan Van Gorp, general manager of Quinton’s Bar & Grill, said.

His restaurant is across the river from most of the road work, and Van Gorp said he’s expecting a big crowd on the Fourth of July.

“Last year, we filled up for the event,” Van Gorp said. “I know there’s concerts across the street, the fireworks going on at night. We filled up for it, and we’re expecting to fill up again.”

Van Gorp hopes construction doesn’t keep people away from the festival — and away from his restaurant, which will be serving up happy hour specials all day.

“Parking’s always an issue, but with so many people parking and walking by, I think it shouldn’t be too much of a problem,” Van Gorp said.

In addition to the streets closed from construction, others will be shut off to cars specifically for the festivities.

Both the 1st and 2nd Avenue bridges, along with 1st Street between A Avenue NW and 2nd Avenue SW, will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Friday. In addition, 8th Avenue will be closed from 1st Street SW to 2nd Street SE on Thursday before fireworks begin.

Another popular spot to watch fireworks, the 3rd Avenue Bridge, will only be open Thursday to people walking across it, not to anyone stopping or sitting to view the fireworks.

At the Black Sheep Social Club, just a few blocks from the road work, its manager isn’t sweating the shutdowns.

“I don’t think it’ll factor in too much,” Hayden Burchard, general manager of Black Sheep Social Club, said. “Just because a lot of the traffic that we do see is a lot of foot traffic, so I think it’ll still be good.”

Burchard is hoping for good business that day, and if people can’t get downtown to see the fireworks because of road work, he says he’s got an even better idea.

“Our setup on our patio is great. It’s a great view of the fireworks,” Buchard said.

The Celebration of Freedom fireworks begin at dusk on Thursday, July 4.