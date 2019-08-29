Downtown Cedar Rapids bike-share program to add scooters

Starting on Friday, the bike-share program in downtown Cedar Rapids will be adding electric scooters. The scooters are owned by Veoride, who supplies the e-bikes.

This pilot program will include 30 new scooters which will be in the downtown area, along with NewBo, and Czech Village. A few will also be placed near Coe College and Mount Mercy University.

Renting a scooter is the same process as the e-bikes:

1) Download the VeoRide mobile app for free

2) Create an account

3) Scan the QR code on any scooter to begin a ride

The pricing will also be the same, one dollar to unlock the scooter and $0.15 per minute.

The City of Cedar Rapids said that at the end of your ride, you can park the scooter at any bike share station. To ensure safety, scooters are not allowed on sidewalks in the downtown area, NewBo, and Czech Village. Users must use bike lanes when they are available. Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet.

If you have a problem with a scooter you can contact VeoRide's customer service at 1-855-836-2256 or email at hello@veoride.com

