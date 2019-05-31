"Downtown Ambassadors" to start patrolling Greene Square, Grounds Transportation Center areas this weekend

Six people who were once homeless will begin patrolling Greene Square in Cedar Rapids starting Saturday. They'll also keep an eye on the Ground Transportation Center.

The Cedar Rapids City Council extended the offer to six people before it approved the program this week.

Those who are patrolling can let others know about resources in the area, like where to get a free meal or a place to stay. They'll also help stop littering and other disturbances, and call police if they see a crime.

All of them will be wearing vests.

The patrol will be out mostly on weekends and holidays until Labor Day.

The budget for the program is $35,000.