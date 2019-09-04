Downtown Ambassadors program a success, according to City of Cedar Rapids

The City of Cedar Rapids is touting a program to curb crime, stop littering and prevent homelessness as a success.

The City partnered with the Willis Dady Homeless Shelter to hire six ambassadors that started patrolling the area around Greene Square in June. The shelter said each ambassador used to be homeless.

According to program data, the city saw fewer calls for police service and increased cleanliness in the downtown area.

In June and July, disturbances including harassment, vandalism, and runaways dropped from 122 incidents last year to 73 this year. The number of drug incidents stayed the same, but overdose incidents dropped from two to zero.

"In just about all those categories, and certainly the most prominent ones, we saw a decrease in those numbers," Jesse Thoeming, Executive Director with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said. "We also had the ambassadors track their interactions with individuals or groups, and those started very high because people didn't know what this was, and those have proven to be moving in the right direction."

Thoeming said this program is something they plan to continue in the future, and take information from this pilot year to help fine-tune it.