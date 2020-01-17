Downed tree branch brings concerns from landlord, city

A landlord in Iowa City said he is worried after receiving a complaint that could lead to losing his rental permit.

A tree branch fell at a rental property on Melrose Ct. in Iowa City, and the landlord is concerned with the city's communication prior to him receiving a citation on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Iowa City staff cited the landlord earlier this week for leaving a large tree branch on the sidewalk. The city says with the bad weather and aging trees in the city, more homeowners may have similar situations they will need to clean up.

But Tracy Barkalow, the owner of Big Ten Property Management, says he feels targeted by the city and argues he was not notified until after the city had left a notice of violation on his door.

"We received a notice of violation on a property that we just thought was unjust," Barkalow said. "They sent us a notice of violation in an ice storm about a tree branch that fell down. And we just cc'ed everybody because it feels like we're getting harassed."

Stan Laverman, a senior housing inspector for the city of Iowa City, said they were contacted Wednesday by a neighboring property owner. According to that neighbor, a large tree branch was downed over the weekend. Barkalow said that is not true.

On Wednesday when receiving the complaint, the city staff went out and issued a notice of violation at Barkalow's property for the tree branch. That same day, another one of Barkalow's properties also received a similar citation for a mattress and microwave that were left outside.

While the notice of violations does not carry a fine, too many at one property could mean that Barkalow would lose his rental permit at an individual address.

"They can actually go in, and remove, revoke, suspend your rental permit on the property after so many occurrences of notices and violations," Barkalow said.

City code in Iowa City says landlords that receive three violations from the city could face that punishment Barkalow described. Laverman said it is a matter of safety, and being a good neighbor.

"When you have a tree branch, especially something as large as 12 inches that's across a public sidewalk, there's an expectation that you take care of it as quickly as possible," Laverman said.

Barkalow said he was upset that the first time he was hearing of the tree branch on the sidewalk, was through an e-mail from the city including the notice of violation. Barkalow said the next day they removed the tree branch and said this could all be avoided if the line of communication between the city, neighbors, and landlords was more open and transparent.

"It's not a productive way to work with the landlords," Barkalow said. "They need to figure out how to better [communicate] or a better way to direct things and work with things, like go through our landlord association, work with the landlords and figure it out, and not be so negative about it."

And with lots of old trees in the city, Laverman expects more branches could create more problems.

"We're always asking people to look at their trees and assess the health of their trees and make sure that they don't have dead and dying branches that are falling or split trees," Laverman said. "With the ash trees, this is something that we're going to be up against, a lot here in the next few years," Laverman said.