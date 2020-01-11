Downed power pole partially closes Melrose Avenue in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Damage from this weekend's winter storm has led to the partial closure of a road in Iowa City while crews make repairs, according to officials.
Melrose Avenue east of Emerald Street was reduced to one lane of local traffic, as of around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, according to a post on the City of Iowa City's Twitter account.
MidAmerican Energy crews were repairing a downed power pole in the area due to the winter storm.
Crews were expected to finish working between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
