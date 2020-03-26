DoubleTree in downtown Cedar Rapids to temporarily suspend hotel operations

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel located in downtown Cedar Rapids announced Thursday that it will be temporarily suspending all hotel operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to fully restoring operations at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex and look forward to welcoming guests and Team Members back as soon as possible,” said Jay Anderkin, the hotel’s general manager.

The hotel is currently notifying any guests and will support the employees of the hotel during this time. Earlier this week, Hilton announced a plan, in partnership with leading companies, to help employees impacted by this temporary stop to operations at hotels to more than 350,000 short-term jobs.

They stated that the choice to suspend operations was due to the current business environment and not because of illness or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the hotel.