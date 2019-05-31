Double the rainy hours, triple the rainfall: May was wet

The number of hourly observations of rain is actually a thing, and it helps tell the story of our wet May. This statistic adds up the number of top-of-the-hour observations at an airport reporting rain falling. It doesn’t necessarily mean rain fell for the full hour – just that rain was observed at that time.

All of eastern Iowa was above normal for monthly rainfall, especially around Iowa City and south, where it was about three times the normal value. However, the hours of rain recorded was only double the normal. That may not initially seem to add up. However, it just means that when it rained, it poured!

We are thankful for a pattern change that should bring chances of lighter rain over the next week.