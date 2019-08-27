Dorian may impact Florida this weekend

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving the northwest and will continue on this heading through Wednesday. This will take Dorian over the eastern Caribbean Sea. The Bahamas may be impacted by Dorian sometime on Friday with a United States impact possible later on Saturday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center expects Dorian to hold at tropical storm status. But, it’s not impossible for it to cross the 74 mph wind threshold to become a hurricane by the weekend.

Dorian’s likely path may lead to a period of drier weather for the Midwest next week.