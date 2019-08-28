Dorian could strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the week

Last updated August 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Next National Hurricane Center update is at 4:00 p.m.

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to impact Puerto Rico by the end of the day. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the area as the storms pass by. Heavy rainfall, as well as strong winds, would be the main threats.

Estimated wind speeds, as of 10 a.m. Central, was at 70 m.p.h., moving northwest at 13 m.p.h. Dorian is only expected to strengthen slightly over the next 24 hours or so. One of the reasons for this is a plume of Saharan Dust across the Atlantic Ocean.

The reason why this dust impacts tropical systems is that that plume is full of dry air that sinks. Tropical systems need warm, moist air that can rapidly rise, which in turn strengthens the storm.

Once the storms push east of the Bahamas, it will be in a more favorable environment for intensification which includes warmer water. The National Hurricane Center anticipates Dorian to strengthen into a Category 3 Hurricane, which would make it the first major hurricane of the season.

By the end of this upcoming weekend, into Labor Day, Dorian could impact the state of Flordia and the southeastern coast of the United States. Storm Surge and hurricane-force winds are possible threats as Dorian nears the United States, but exact impacts will be determined closer to the weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Vieques, Culebra, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana.