Doordash data breach hits nearly 5 million customers

Food delivery company Doordash announced it suffered a data breach affecting nearly 5 million people.

The company said an unauthorized third party accessed user information in May. The compromised data reportedly includes names, passwords, delivery addresses and phone numbers.

In some cases, Doordash admits hackers accessed the last four digits of payment cards and bank account numbers. However, the company says full card and bank account information was not compromised.

The company said it would notify customers who were impacted, and says it has taken immediate actions to improve security.