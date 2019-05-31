Don't forget: I-380 speed cameras in Cedar Rapids to start issuing warnings Saturday

Traffic flows along the northbound lanes of Interstate 380 as workers install speed cameras on a road sign north of the H Avenue NE interchange on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2010, in northeast Cedar Rapids. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)
Fri 5:33 AM, May 31, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Saturday, traffic cameras on I-380 in Cedar Rapids will start sending warnings to speeders.

Any driver caught going at least 12 miles per hour over the speed limit will get a $75 ticket. These are just warnings going out this weekend.

Tickets will start going out on July 1st.

Of that $75 ticket, the city will keep $55. Cedar Rapids police say they want to use that money to hire ten new officers and an administrative position to oversee traffic camera enforcement.

 