Don't forget: I-380 speed cameras in Cedar Rapids to start issuing warnings Saturday

Starting Saturday, traffic cameras on I-380 in Cedar Rapids will start sending warnings to speeders.

Any driver caught going at least 12 miles per hour over the speed limit will get a $75 ticket. These are just warnings going out this weekend.

Tickets will start going out on July 1st.

Of that $75 ticket, the city will keep $55. Cedar Rapids police say they want to use that money to hire ten new officers and an administrative position to oversee traffic camera enforcement.