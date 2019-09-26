Donations for Carson King's fundraiser reach $1.7 million

Carson King's sign that he held up in the crowd at ESPN College GameDay on Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames (KCCI)
Updated: Thu 1:08 PM, Sep 26, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than $1.7 million has been donated to Carson King's fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

King quickly gained national attention after he showed a sign at the Sept. 13 Cy-hawk football games in Ames, which asked for beer money to be sent his Venmo account.

In a matter of hours, he raised thousands of dollars and announced he would donate it to the children's hospital. Busch Beer and Venmo said they would match his donations.

On Tuesday, Busch Beer announced it cut its ties with King after a Des Moines Register reporter unearthed two tweets King posted in 2012 that were reportedly racist in nature. The Register said its reporter was doing a background check in order to do a profile story on King.

King apologized before the Register published its article, but Anheuser-Busch said it did not want to be associated with him anymore. However, the company said it would continue with its contribution to the donation.

Venmo said it would move forward with its donation, as well.

King's fans criticized the Register for its article and Anheuser-Busch for its actions.

Despite the situation, donations are still pouring into King's Venmo account. The donation period ends Sept. 30. According to King's Twitter, the running contribution total reached $1.7 million as of Thursday.

 