Donations for Carson King's fundraiser reach $1.7 million

More than $1.7 million has been donated to Carson King's fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

King quickly gained national attention after he showed a sign at the Sept. 13 Cy-hawk football games in Ames, which asked for beer money to be sent his Venmo account.

In a matter of hours, he raised thousands of dollars and announced he would donate it to the children's hospital. Busch Beer and Venmo said they would match his donations.

On Tuesday, Busch Beer announced it cut its ties with King after a Des Moines Register reporter unearthed two tweets King posted in 2012 that were reportedly racist in nature. The Register said its reporter was doing a background check in order to do a profile story on King.

King apologized before the Register published its article, but Anheuser-Busch said it did not want to be associated with him anymore. However, the company said it would continue with its contribution to the donation.

The Des Moines Register has been nothing but kind in all of their coverage, and I appreciate the reporter pointing out the post to me. I want everyone to understand that this was my decision to publicly address the posts and apologize. I believe that is the right thing to do. — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 25, 2019

Venmo said it would move forward with its donation, as well.

King's fans criticized the Register for its article and Anheuser-Busch for its actions.

Despite the situation, donations are still pouring into King's Venmo account. The donation period ends Sept. 30. According to King's Twitter, the running contribution total reached $1.7 million as of Thursday.