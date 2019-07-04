Donation funded Veterans Memorial unveiled on Fourth of July

Central City unveiled its Veterans Memorial on the Fourth of July. After ten years of planning and raising money, it was emotional for some as they saw it for the first time.

“I'm really happy about it - you can see it's generating a lot of interest here in Central City,” said Steven Ciha, Sons of AMVETS member.

Sons of AMVETS members were proud to show it off Thursday as part of Central City's Fourth of July celebrations.

“Every community needs a veteran’s memorial,” said Tim Maternach, Sons of AMVETS member. Community donations totaling $35,000 completely funded the new monument, including decorative bricks sold for a hundred dollars apiece.

“All the efforts that we've done here is just a small token of appreciation for what our veterans do for us,” said Maternach.

Volunteers started construction in April and finished in time for a reveal on the most patriotic day of the year.

“To dedicate something like this for our veterans on the Fourth of July is just something very special,” Maternach said.

The park where the memorial was revealed now has a new name. It was Courtyard Park - but is now Veterans Memorial Park.

