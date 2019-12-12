Donation box stolen from Cedar Rapids animal rescue

Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids is asking for help in finding who stole the money from their donation box overnight.

In a Facebook post, Last Hope says they arrived this morning to find someone had broken into their adoption center, destroyed the donation box, and stole all of the money inside.

Last Hope says all of the animals are safe and accounted for, but the money stolen is used to care for those animals. It pays for veterinary care, food, and medicine.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them or the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Stay with KCRG-TV9 for more on this story as it develops.