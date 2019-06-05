Domestic disturbance call leads to drug arrests in Fayette County

Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance led to drug charges for two people in Fayette County, officials said Wednesday.

Gary Adams, 54, of New Hampton, and Jennifer Jacobson, 47, of Waucoma, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, Fayette County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of 1st Street NE in Waucoma. During the investigation surrounding that 911 call, deputies said they located multiple paraphernalia items, substances, and firearms in the residence where the call was placed.

Multiple interviews led to the arrest of Adams and Jacobson.

They are being held at the Fayette County Jail. The case is still under investigation, and officials said that more charges are pending.