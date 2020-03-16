Domestic Violence Intervention Program shelters remain open, encouraging phone counseling

An agency that works on counseling and sheltering services for people dealing with domestic violence is taking steps to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus but will keep its most essential services in operation.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program, an Iowa City-based agency that serves eight southeast Iowa counties, will be having clients work with staff and volunteers via video chat or phone as much as possible. In-person contact will still be possible, but will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

The agency's emergency shelters will still be open to those who need it.

Donation drop-off locations for DVIP will be suspended until at least April 13, 2020. Individual donations are still possible, especially for high need items like diapers, oil, sugar, deodorant, or sanitizer. Individuals can contact Ashlee at (319) 359-9353 to make arrangements.

DVIP's hotline is still open 24 hours a day at (800) 373-1043.

The agency serves women, men, and children with crisis services related to domestic violence for Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Johnson, Lee, Van Buren, and Washington counties.