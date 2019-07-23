Domestic abuse survivor sees abuser released early, wants Iowa law changed

A convicted habitual domestic abuser is free from prison Monday after serving five years of a 15-year sentence.

Image of Scotty Parks at his Parole Hearing in December 2018 (KCCI/CNN Van).

A parole board approved Scotty Parks parole on Monday because of Iowa's “good time” law.

Jill Martin, a survivor of Parks' abuse, said she fears for Parks’ future victims.

“He has not learned from his prison time,” Martin said. “He has not apologized to me or any of his previous victims."

Parks was in a relationship with Martin when he bit and permanently scarred her in 2012 after she tried to run away from him.

"His teeth had clenched down like a dog into my lip, into my chin (and) into the lower half of my face,” Martin said.

Now that Parks is released, Martin said she fears he will abuse others. She said she would like to see the Good Time Law wiped out for repeat violent offenders.

