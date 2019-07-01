Dolphin, voice of the Hawkeyes, to retire from day job as banker

A man that is much more famous for his voice than being a bank vice president is retiring from his day job, according to bank officials.

Gary Dolphin, who has been the primary play-by-play announcer for the University of Iowa's men's football and basketball broadcasts since December 1996, will be retiring from his job at U.S. Bank in Dubuque. He has been the Vice President of Business Development for around 28 years of his total of 32 years working for the bank.

“We have appreciated Gary’s devotion to his customers and fellow employees and wish him well in the next exciting phase of his life," Dean Wilgenbusch, U.S. Bank Dubuque Market President, said in a statement.

Dolphin began his career with U.S. Bank as a branch manager at the company's JFK Road branch in Dubuque in 1987. He received a promotion to vice president in 1991.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the bank and their support of my efforts in the community,” Dolphin said, in a statemnt. “I’ve always loved serving our customers and watching families and businesses grow and prosper. I will greatly miss seeing them, and my coworkers, on a regular basis.”

Dolphin will continue his role as broadcaster with Learfield Sports.

An open house celebrating his retirement will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at U.S. Bank's main branch in Dubuque, located at 270 W 7th Street.