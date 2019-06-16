Dollar Day for Dads at Cedar Rapids pools

Cedar Rapids pools celebrated Father's Day with a special discount for dads.

Families flooded to the Noelridge Aquatic Center to take advantage of Dollar Day for Dads.

Dads can come to any city pool with kids and get in for only a dollar.

Kids get in for the normal rate or with a season pass.

The annual event is very popular and draws in a lot of families who don't normally go to the pool.

"I asked the kids what they wanted to do for Father's Day, and they said they wanted to go swimming, so I'm on board. I haven't been to the pool all year or any kind of water, so that's why we came," Aaren Hoffman said.

The next special event at Cedar Rapids pools is on July 4th, as part of the Freedom Festival.