Dogs Forever thankful for outpouring of support from can and bottle drive

A local dog rescue put out the call for cans and bottles and the staff was happily surprised by the response it got from the public.

Dogs Forever, located at 809 Rockford Road SW, has gotten bags and bags of donations of cans and bottles with nickel bottle deposits in an effort it's calling "Cans for Canines." The organization will redeem the donated recyclables to help pay for vet bills, food, and other needs that the rescue has.

"It was just so neat to see all these people bring in their pop cans, bring in their bottles. Some people even just pulled up and handed money to us," Joyce Thompson, a volunteer at the rescue, said. "So it was pretty awesome."

With the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, redemption locations have been closed. With cans and bottles building up in people's homes as a result, the rescue thought this would be an ideal time to use this as a fundraiser.

Dogs Forever will be holding the same drop off event on Saturday at its location on Rockford Road near the Veterans Memorial Stadium.