Dog saves Iowa family from house fire

People are calling an Iowa dog a hero after he saved his family from their burning home, something they believe would have killed them otherwise.

The fire broke out last week while the Hattens were asleep in their Winterset home, according to KCCI.

Luckily, 3-year-old Buck was able to wake up Bryce Hatten, 17, who then alerted the rest of the family. All five family members and their six dogs were able to get out safely.

They're thankful Buck was there.

The Hattens said they do have insurance, so they're hopeful that at some point, they'll be able to make a full recovery.