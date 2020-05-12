Dog park reopens in Mount Vernon after coronavirus limitations

The dog park in Mount Vernon re-opened this week after the city initially closed it a couple of months ago over concerns with the novel coronavirus.

Two people and their dog play with a frisbee at the Mount Vernon dog park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Some dog owners and their pets enjoyed the sunshine at the park Tuesday. The city does caution families before heading to the area.

Chris Nosbisch, Mount Vernon city administrator, suggested that people still socially distance and wash their hands often after going to the park. However, the city wants people in the area to be able to enjoy the outdoors.

“We still cannot to this day guarantee to those that are using it {the park} that surfaces are sanitized. So we do caution those that are using it to use best practices," Nosbisch said.

The picnic tables, shelters, and bathrooms remain closed at the park.