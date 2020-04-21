Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco

Four months after a distraught San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog, the blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd has been found.

In this photo provided by Emilie Talermo, she is shown after being reunited with her six-year-old dog Jackson in San Francisco, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Back in December, a distraught Talermo hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog. On Monday, the dog was found 370 miles (600 kilometers) away in Southern California. Talermo, 31, said Tuesday she received a call from an animal shelter in Palmdale telling her someone had just dropped off a blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd and that a scan of the dog's microchip had turned up her phone number. (Courtesy of Emilie Talermo via AP)

On Monday, the dog named Jackson was found 370 miles away in Southern California. Emilie Talermo said Tuesday she received a call from an animal shelter in Palmdale telling her someone had just dropped off a dog and a scan of its microchip turned up her phone number.

Talermo was unable to drive down, but the San Francisco detective assigned to the case offered to go and bring Jackson home.

The two were reunited Tuesday.