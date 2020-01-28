Dog and goat vie for honorary mayor of Vermont town

It's Lincoln the goat versus Sammy the dog in the race for honorary mayor of one Vermont town.

In this composite of two Jan. 24, 2020, photos, Lincoln, left, a Nubian goat, and Sammy, a police dog, pose for portraits. They are running head-to-head in an honorary mayoral race in Fair Haven, Vt. as a fund-raiser for a community playground. (AP Photo/LisaRathke)

The Nubian goat had won the election in Fair Haven, Vermont, last year after the town manager came up with the pet mayor election to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground. Now, the police chief of the town nominated K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd.

Sammy is well-known around town and frequently visits local schools with a resource officer and attends concerts in the park.