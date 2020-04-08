Does rain on Easter Sunday bring more rainy Sundays?

There’s an old saying that, if it rains on Easter Sunday, the next seven Sundays will also have rain. Does that actually hold water?

Our last Easter with rain was in 2017, when 0.01” fell. Only three of the following seven Sundays had measurable rain; two more had a trace. What about a more noteworthy rain? You have to go back to 2006 for that, when 0.15” fell. Once again, only three of the next seven Sundays had measurable rain.

Long story short – no, just because it rains on Easter Sunday doesn’t mean there will be seven more rainy Sundays. The number of days with heavier precipitation does increase during the spring, though.