Documentary, panel talk about childhood anxiety as part of 'Tanager Talks' series

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the country, with the National Institute of Mental Health reporting nearly 20 percent of all American adults deal with these disorders.

Swimmer Michael Phelps is featured in the IndieFlix documentary about childhood anxiety, "Angst." (Screen capture courtesy: IndieFlix)

One Linn County agency believes talking about hard topics like anxiety is one of the best ways to move forward from them.

Tanager Place started its “Tanager Talks” series with a goal of encouraging people to have conversations that can be tough about health and wellness.

The series kicked off Monday with a free screening of the IndieFlix documentary “Angst,” a film about childhood anxiety, at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. The documentary showed some of the different ways that anxiety can manifest itself in kids, and it also talked about ways that it says anyone can treat and work on their anxiety.

One of the students in attendance, eighth-grader Malcolm Rice from Excelsior Middle School in Marion, said he learned different ways to help his friends with anxiety.

“Just be there for them,” Rice said. “Do what I’ve really been doing. Just be a good listener and help them through what they’re going through at the moment.”

After the screening, a panel of mental health professionals and educators discussed their experiences with anxiety, both personally and in their respective fields.

The panel featured Sarah Nelson-Miller, chief operating officer at Foundation 2, Autumn Pino, principal of Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, and Andrew Beer, clinician supervisor at Tanager Place.

“Anxiety is a part of — it’s a natural part of our lives, but we also know that there’s children and adults in our community that are dealing with it at a higher level, and so we’re seeing that coming in, and it’s part of the reason why we felt so strongly about bringing in this documentary,” Caitlin Britwum, Tanager Place Training and Education Coordinator, said.

Tanager Place is hosting a second screening of “Angst” on Tuesday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, which will also be followed by a panel question-and-answer session.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the screening, which is free and open to the public, begins at 5:45 p.m.