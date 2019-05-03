Doctors warn a stroke can happen at any age

The deaths of film maker John Singleton and actor Luke Perry are reminders that strokes do not just happen to the elderly.

MGN

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics stroke specialist Dr. Enrique Leira estimates around 25 percent of his patients who have suffered a stroke are under the age of 64. Dr. Leira says while age is a factor in increasing one's chances of getting a stroke, so too are things like fatty deposits in the arteries, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Some younger people Dr. Leira says also have a predisposition to sensitive arteries. What that means is even normal exercises and body movements can lead to dangerous consequences in certain individuals.

"Unfortunately we don't have many ways to predict who has vulnerable arteries," said Dr. Leira. "The only advice we can give people is try not to do stretches to your arteries in the neck in case you are ones of these unfortunate persons."

In the event of a stroke, Dr. Leira stresses the necessity of immediate medical attention.

Symptoms of a stroke include a sudden change to the face's appearance, change in speech, and weakness in the arm.

Regular exercise, a healthy diet, and not smoking are also ways of reducing the risk of getting a stroke.