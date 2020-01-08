Doctors suggest getting enough sleep as a part of people's New Years resolutions

Some eastern Iowans may be trying New Years Resolutions like exercising or eating healthy, but doctors with Mercy Iowa City say there is one resolution everyone should set: getting enough sleep.

Dr. Ethan Emmons reviews sleep data at Mercy Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Dr. Ethan Emmons, a pulmonary and sleep medicine physician with Mercy Iowa City, said there are two ways ensure you get enough rest.

First of all, aim to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep.

"The average American worker only actually gets 6.5 hours of sleep at night, which is actually totally inadequate," Emmons said.

Emmons said most people need about seven to eight hours of sleep to feel their best, but that depends on a person's age.

"Actually when we're about 20, our body really wants about nine hours of sleep as an average," Emmons said. "Some people need more, some people need less. And then it does decrease as we age, but still really we need seven to eight hours of sleep to function our optimal best."

He also said it is important to avoid electronics for about an hour before you go to bed.

"Really the blue wavelength light that is prominent in all these computer screens, electronic screens, actually we know that suppresses melatonin," Emmons said. "And we need melatonin in order to initiate sleep."

Emmons, a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Army, said he uses a model from the military to prove just how important it is to sleep well.

"The Army has a thing called The Performance Triad; the usual we think of, certainly nutrition, exercise, but the third leg of that is sleep," Emmons said. "And so if it's good enough for the Army, it's probably good enough for everyone else out there."

Emmons said getting the right amount of sleep can improve people's mental health, and their physical health as they start the new year.