Doctors say during Heart Month, everyone should keep good habits for a healthy heart

February is American Heart Month, established to help people learn about the risks of heart disease- regardless of how old someone is.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high rates of obesity and high blood pressure for people between the ages 35-64 put them at risk for heart disease.

During Heart Month, doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are encouraging people to take care of their heart- even if they do not have a heart condition.

Clinical cardiologist Dr. Linda Lee says people should make sure they are eating healthy, avoiding smoking or vaping, but also getting enough exercise. She says the best way to stay accountable: exercise with a group.

"Exercising on a regular basis, 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise," Lee said. "Walking is fine, biking is fine, find something you like to do. Better yet, find friends you like to do it with. Because then you sort of 'guilt-trip' each other into showing up."

Lee said people should also make sure to monitor their blood pressure, regardless of age.