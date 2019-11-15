Doctors say certain infections becoming more difficult to treat due to over-prescribing antibiotics

A new report from the Center for Disease Control shows more people could be at risk of getting certain infections.

PHOTO: Escherichia coli (E-coli), gram negative bacteria; family to the antibiotic resistant bacteria Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE)., Photo Credit: National Institutes of Health / Wikipedia, Photo Date: Undated - Cropped Photo: National Institutes of Health / Wikipedia / MGN

In the CDC's newest report for Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the United States. it shows certain infections are gaining in strength, and area doctors believe the increased number of stronger infections could be due to over-prescribing antibiotics at times when it may be unnecessary.

The CDC has highlighted 18 different bacteria and fungi that they said are now antibiotic-resistant. The report says that means it could put more people at risk and could make infections spread faster.

Dr. Andrew Ashby, a pulmonology specialist and the medical director of the intensive care unit at Mercy Iowa City, said he knows that it can be really easy for doctors and other practitioners to prescribe antibiotics in an outpatient setting, similarly to when someone goes to the doctor's office or urgent care facility for a cough or shortness of breath.

"The easiest thing to do is just write off a prescription for antibiotics," Dr. Ashby said. "That leads to resistance, and then it's in all the meat that we eat, and so it's just become a big problem and we're having a lot of trouble treating some of these infections for the critically ill patients in particular."

Dr. Ashby said because of the desire to get something from a doctor's visit, often times doctors may prescribe something that could create problems in fighting more difficult infections down the road.

"As a outpatient practitioner, I know that I use antibiotics only when I absolutely have to," Dr. Ashby said. "And I think that's the best thing every individual provider can do."

Dr. Ashby said there should be a legitimate concern among people, because anyone can acquire an infection, regardless of whether they are in the hospital or out in public.

The CDC estimates nearly three million people in the United States are infected annually with these antibiotic resistant infections, and more than 35,000 have died as a result of the infections.