Doctors, hospital leaders working to help staff with additional stress during novel coronavirus spread

While area emergency rooms are seeing fewer people walk in their doors, work has not slowed down for doctors and nurses.

For anyone in health care, from new nurses to 35 year veterans like Dr. Stephen Scheckel, they say these past weeks have been unimaginable.

"We've certainly had influenza epidemics," Scheckel said. "I think this is certainly unprecedented in a generation and it's going to be historical."

Outside of the spread of the novel coronavirus, patients they would expect to see at Mercy Iowa City in an emergency are not showing up.

"We are seeing significantly fewer people coming to the emergency department," Scheckel said. "The majority are concerned about potential COVID-19."

But for those working, not showing up is not an option- and being around sick patients daily, that can create some concern.

"A lot of it has to do with dealing with people's anxiety, which is understandable," Scheckel said.

Scheckel, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer and head of the emergency department says they are addressing those concerns in two ways- making sure staff know what resources are available, including counseling, something he says has increased during the pandemic.

Scheckel said they are also keeping communication open with staff and other area hospitals, essentially, preparing for the worst.

"We're all hoping that doesn't happen but if you plan for it, and you're ready for it, I think it really provides sort of a sense of safety and confidence that we can meet the challenge," Scheckel said.

And it is that coming together, that leaders like Scheckel say, make all the difference.

"It does prove that the saying 'we're in this together' is actually very real," Scheckel said.