Doctors hope donated plasma from recovered coronavirus cases could help treat others

Doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are looking to use plasma transfusions to help treat those hospitalized from COVID-19- and doctors leading the work say they are optimistic it will prove successful based on past experiences.

Dr. Mike Knudson, the Medical Director of the DeGowin Blood Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says they have used plasma as a way to help treat patients with certain diseases- and he along with a team of doctors are confident this treatment could work and reduce the death rate for those infected by COVID-19.

Doctors will ask people who have recovered from the coronavirus if they are willing to donate plasma. That plasma is then tested and if approved, through an IV to a patient at UIHC.

Knudson says the success they have had treating certain diseases like SARS and Ebola leads them to be confident- and they are focused on plasma right now in hopes the success will continue.

"Over the last few years, we've transfused 15,000 units of plasma to patients and only 13 of them had relatively minor reaction," Knudson said. "So that's about a reaction rate, as we call it a transfusion reaction rate, of one in a thousand or less. So the safety we think is going to be very, very high, and we think there's a good chance that the patients will benefit from this."

Knudson said now their focus shifts towards getting more donors, but the challenge is the limited number of potential donors since they had to be formally diagnosed with COVID-19, and fully recovered.

On April 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced eased regulations on who is eligible to donate blood. In the case of the trial at UIHC, that also applies to plasma. Knudson said that could lead more people to help for their trial to combat COVID-19.

Knudson said they already have had about 30 people interested, but only 15 of them have been eligible to donate, based on certain health requirements. So while they continue to find those who are able to donate, more people who are currently in the hospital say they are willing to participate in the trial.

"I don't know the exact numbers there, but it seems like almost everybody they approach has been willing to receive it," Knudson said. "I'm sure it's not 100-percent but most. So our challenge right now, we've just been communicating this morning, is to try to get enough plasma right now for them. And we have some plasma collected, we just got to wait for the testing to be completed so we can use it."

Knudson said those donations end up helping anywhere from two to four patients, so each donor who steps up has a big impact.

Now their focus shifts to that call for help.

For those interested in donating or to get more information, contact pathologycp@healthcare.uiowa.edu or call 319-678-7922. Patients can also learn more at the DeGowin Blood Center website.