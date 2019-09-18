Doctors from around the world reach out to Illinois teen whose memory resets every two hours

A family in Illinois is looking for treatment ideas to help a teenage girl whose memory resets every 2 hours.

Riley Horner's memory loss is a medical mystery. It resets every two hours.(Source: WQAD via CNN)

Riley Horner, 16, of Monmouth, Illinois, started having memory problems after she accidentally got kicked in the head more than 3 months ago.

Her story garnered international attention, but she needed to be reminded that she talked to a report in the first place. She doesn't remember getting hurt, but she has social media to help her remember.

Doctors have still not been able to explain why Riley's memory resets every two hours.

"If I learned anything yesterday, it`s completely gone and I have to re-learn that before I can even learn what we are doing today," Riley told station WQAD.

Riley's mom created the Facebook page, Help Riley Remember, where she does regular updates on her daughter's condition.

Some doctors have reached out, offering their expertise.

The Horner family is considering visiting a treatment center out of Utah to see if they can treat Riley's condition.