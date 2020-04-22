Doctors: Non-COVID emergencies still need evaluation in the ER

Hospitals across eastern Iowa have put elective surgeries on hold for right now, but doctors at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids say cardiology and procedures involving the heart are different.

The emergency sign at UnityPoint-Covenant in Waterloo, pictured on April 20, 2020. (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

"Our procedures can go from elective to becoming urgent pretty quickly," Dr. Ryan Hollenbeck, an interventional cardiologist at Mercy, said.

Hollenbeck said Mercy has recently seen a “significant decline” in the number of patients coming to the emergency room with heart attacks, while national reports reflect that same trend, according to medical groups like the American Heart Association and American College of Emergency Physicians.

"We don't believe that's because patients are no longer having heart attacks,” Hollenbeck said. “We believe it's probably because patients are reluctant to come in right now."

But Mercy said heart problems are not elective and they require immediate attention, especially if people's symptoms get worse. Hollenbeck said those symptoms can include chest pain, chest pressure, and shortness of breath, and they’re especially concerned for people with other conditions that put them more at risk, including diabetes, smoking, or a family history of heart issues.

Of course, heart problems aren't the only issues that may still require a trip to the ER.

“If you have abdominal pain that's worsening, particularly if you have a fever, those are things that you want to be evaluated for,” Dr. Timothy Quinn, Mercy’s chief of clinic operations, said.

Quinn said both Cedar Rapids hospitals, Mercy and UnityPoin-tSt. Luke’s, can evaluate and safely treat non-coronavirus patients.

“We have typical emergencies that we deal with, some traumas that we deal with, that are perfectly safe and isolated from any COVID areas,” Quinn said. "Both hospitals have screening stations at their emergency rooms to make sure that no one with any symptoms gets in through, essentially, a non-COVID area."

When it comes to these emergencies, time is of the essence, so doctors said it’s not the time to stay home.

“If patients come in with late presentations of heart attacks, then they're more likely to have more extensive heart damage and to wind up with things down the road that are more challenging to deal with, like heart failure, shock,” Hollenbeck said.