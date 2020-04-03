Doctor starts petition pushing Gov. Reynolds to issue stay-at-home order

A doctor in Des Moines says he started an online petition to push Governor Reynolds to issue a stay-at-home order.

Doctor Austin Baeth is an internal medicine physician at UnityPoint. Baeth tells KCCI a stay-at-home order in Iowa would provide more clarity. He says piecemealing rounds of business closures is not effective.

"My greatest fear is that we will have patient after patient after patient rolled into our hospitals and we have nowhere to put them," he said. "We have no ventilator to give them and people who would have otherwise survived this illness, had we had the capacity to help them, will instead die."

At last check, Baeth's online petition had more than two thousand signatures.

On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds extended non-essential business closures through the end of April. She stopped short of a stay-at-home order, saying the data she is watching doesn't demand one.

