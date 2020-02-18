Do you remember how warm it was three years ago?

At this time in 2017, grills were going across eastern Iowa and people were outside enjoying themselves. We were in the midst of an incredible week of warmth that finally capped with an all-time February record high at Cedar Rapids of 76 degrees!

This warm stretch started on February 17th and lasted through the 22nd, breaking most records along the way. It wasn’t confined to Iowa, either. Much of the country had unusual warmth that lasted around a week. Several days after the record warmth broke, temperatures fell below normal for highs as we sank into the 20s.

This didn’t hold up for March, though. In fact, we had highs in the 20s mid-month – some 20 degrees below normal!