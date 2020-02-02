Djokovic comes back for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Novak Djokovic has won his eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic's victory means he will replace Rafael Nadal at No. 1 in the rankings. Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park. No other man has won this tournament more than six times.

Djokovic adds that haul to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and one from the French Open. Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men's Grand Slam singles trophies. 

 