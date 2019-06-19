Dive teams looking for missing child near Wisconsin Dells

Dive teams are searching for a missing child in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells Tuesday evening.

The Adam County Sheriff's Office tells sister station WMTV received a report from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department that a child had disappeared in the river near the 4100 block of River Road around 6 p.m.

Crews postponed the search around 10 p.m. Tuesday and picked up again Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they are not releasing the child's name or age. The child is from the Wisconsin Dells area.