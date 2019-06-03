'Distrust' growing between residents, city council in Onslow

With a population of about 200 people, the city of Onslow in Jones County might be small, but it has big-time problems.

Monday’s city council meeting started with an attempt to solve some of those, by laying out “ground rules” between council members and residents in attendance.

“There will be respect and regard for each other in the city chambers and elsewhere in Onslow,” Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Gray read.

The city council said civility has gone by the wayside at its meetings.

“The words ‘stupid’ and ‘idiot’ have been overused, and it is time for that kind of thing to stop,” Gray said.

Residents, on the other hand, contend that no one knows what is going on, including council members themselves.

“Everybody’s just at — we don’t know what to do,” said Patty Carey, who has lived in Onslow for 16 years and said she has never seen as much discontent as there is now.

About two dozen residents came to Monday’s meeting, and they heard a big surprise: One of the council five members, Josh Fall, resigned in a letter read during the meeting.

Then two more resignation letters were opened, from the city clerk and the lone maintenance worker.

Mayor Beth Streeper was also absent from the meeting, which council members attributed to sickness.

But talk quickly started that Streeper herself would be resigning soon.

“Well, she’s quite sick, so we’ll find out next Monday and go from there. She might decide not to if she gets feeling better,” Gray told KCRG.

But many of the people who came to Monday’s meeting were there because of an issue with the city’s electric bill. There had been speculation that the City of Onslow’s most recent payment to Alliant Energy is late and still unpaid.

“We were behind October, November, December, January,” council member Betty Jordan said, noting that Alliant had not charged the city any late fees. “February’s got paid, I think, in March, and March’s got paid in May, May 16, and April hasn’t been paid yet.”

That lateness worried residents, including Carey.

“If our electricity does get turned off, then that will affect our streetlights, our water tower, our lift station,” she said.

Council members said some of the streetlights could be affected if the bill isn’t paid, but they said there is no reason for residents to be concerned.

“As far as water pumping or sewer or any of that kind of stuff, that is on generators, so the chances of anything bad happening are minimal,” Gray said.

But at least the city council and residents agree on one thing.

“I think they don’t trust us,” Gray said.

“Huge, huge distrust between the city council and the residents,” Carey said. “Because we’ve had things brought up, and we don’t think it gets taken care of in a timely manner.”

The city council asked residents to be patient, especially as they work to fill vacancies, and council member Cory Oberbreckling had a suggestion for the residents in attendance Monday.

“I heard a comment about a week ago that we’re a bunch of incompetent fools,” he said. “So anybody that wants to step up to the plate and have a seat here, feel free.”

Gray and Jordan said the only council member who was actually elected is Michael Streeper, who was also absent from Monday’s meeting. The other four council members all sit on the council to fill vacancies that have come up in the last two years.