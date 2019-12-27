District to pay more than $170,000 to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

Newly released documents show that Mason City Community School District settled a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by a former official for more $170,000.

The Globe-Gazette reports that the district issued its former human resources director Jodie Anderson $31,500 in wage differential payment and $73,500 for damages. Another $70,000 was issued to cover court and attorneys' fees.

Anderson filed the lawsuit in July 2018, alleging that men employed by the district were being paid more than women for the same categories of work. The settlement was announced Monday, but the amount wasn't disclosed until Friday in documents obtained by the non-profit Iowa Freedom of Information Council.