Disney’s streaming service begins with troubles

Disney’s new streaming service started Tuesday, but it is apparently experiencing technical issues.

Disney+ streaming service also features favorites from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. (Source: YouTube/Disney/CNN)

Disney+ Is the company's first streaming service and a new rival to other services like Netflix and Hulu.

However, there were several reports on Twitter of people not being able to access it within the first few hours it launched.

Instead of getting to watch programming, users said they saw a lot of Disney’s error icon, Hollywood Reporter said.

Disney hasn’t addressed the issues yet.

Disney+ features Disney content, including classic movies, shows and documentaries. Programming will also include Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films.

It is currently available in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and costs $6.99 a month.

For more information about the service, go online to disneyplus.com.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.