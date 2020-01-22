Discredited conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah

The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah.

Nathan Dalley, left, shakes hands with Republican Utah Rep. Craig Hall following a news conference about the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children, now banned in Utah Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Dalley under went so-called conversion therapy. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

It is now the 19th state and one of the most conservative to prohibit it. Supporters say that banning the practice will save the lives of children who can become more depressed and suicidal after being subjected to it.

The ban is unusual because it went through regulators rather than lawmakers after a proposal was derailed last year.

Though some opposition remains, barring it in Utah could give a boost to similar efforts in other right-leaning states.

Iowa does not currently ban conversion therapy, but a bill to prevent its practice may come up in the 2020 legislative session.