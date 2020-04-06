Grants for Dubuque nonprofits providing immediate disaster relief

Donors have given $560,000 dollars to support nonprofits that are responding to the COVID-19 emergency in Dubuque.

The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is providing grants for nonprofits offering immediate disaster relief due to COVID-19, like Project Rooted based out of the Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque. Photo date: Monday, April 6, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake, KCRG)

The Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund started about three weeks ago. It's similar to a fund that started after flooding in 2011. The goal is to support nonprofits that have been providing immediate support during this health crisis.

Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said right now it is about the essentials.

"We need to keep people healthy and safe," Van Milligen said. "Hopefully, over time, some of these things will be resolved and there will be other funding streams but philanthropy can be that very quick responsive way to solve problems."

Nonprofits that have received financial support are providing things like shelter and food.

The committee reviews grant applications twice a week.